TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. government awarded Topsarge Business Solutions LLC (TBS) the prestigious Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on November 9.

The U.S. Department of Labor held the ceremony virtually from Washington D.C. – where employers were recognized for their investments in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes.

To qualify for this award, a business must have the following – ten percent of new hires must be veterans, or 85 percent of retained staff must be veterans and the company must have a ten percent overall veteran employee count. Awardees must have this, and two of the following qualities – be a veteran organization or resource group, have a leadership program, a human resources veterans’ initiative, a pay differential program or a tuition assistance program.

Topsarge Business Solutions says it is proud to check off boxes for this wonderful honor. The business says it is committed to putting veterans and their families to work, and being a recipient of this award exemplifies this commitment.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Awards is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award which recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The ceremony was held by some of the most prestigious representatives from the Department of Labor and the United States Army in order to reward the businesses which have shown the best practices and care towards honoring those who have served.