Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County.

Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at $50,000.

An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on County Line Road at Rogers on Friday, where they met with the victims who said they were assaulted by their daughter. A man was noted as bleeding through his long-sleeve shirt.

The man told deputies he was carrying a stick because Caufmann threatened to kill him and his wife. The affidavit stated that the female victim was grabbed by the throat – with her head being hit against a window frame several times.

The affidavit stated that they made contact with Caufmann and found her to be intoxicated, but saying she did not show signs of being in a mental crisis.

The affidavit stated that Caufmann was being placed under arrest for assault causing bodily injury to the elderly, that she resisted and kicked at a deputy and was accused later of making threats to choke and kill the deputy.