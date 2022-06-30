BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – This Friday is Military Appreciation Night at the Belton 4th of July Rodeo!

The festivities will include a special Oath of Enlistment Ceremony for individuals signing up for military service. The ceremony will take place during the opening of the rodeo at 7:00 p.m. at the Bell County Expo.

Coordinated by enlistment personnel representing all branches of the military, at least 30 individuals joining at least four different branches of the military are planning to participate in the ceremony.

Four Star General Paul E. Funk, II is scheduled to attend and lead the recruits in the Oath of Enlistment. GEN Funk was born at Fort Hood, previously served as III Corps and Fort Hood Commander, and is currently the Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command.

This is the 98th year for Belton to host the 4th of July Rodeo, making it one of the community’s most cherished annual traditions. The rodeo will be this Friday through Sunday, July 1-3, at the Bell County Expo.

In addition to Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Sunday, July 3 is Family Night at the Rodeo – with children ages 12 and under getting in free with a paid adult general admission. To make Family Night at the Rodeo even better, the KPA Stickhorse Stampede will provide an opportunity for children ages four and up to run around on the arena floor prior to the start of the rodeo.

No special registration is required for the Family Night Stick Horse Stampede, but all children wishing to participate will need to arrive by 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The three-day PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo serves as a key part of the weeklong 4th of July Celebration in Belton, which includes a Downtown Street Party on the Courthouse Square, Carnival in Liberty Park, Patriotic Program and Parade, Festival on Nolan Creek, and Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks.

Rodeo tickets are available at the Bell County Expo ticket office or online. For information about the Belton 4th of July Celebration events, you can visit the website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.