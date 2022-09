BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon.

The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.



(Courtesy: City of Belton)

It is expectated that the hose cart will be part of a future display, but there was no information provided on a specific upcoming date.