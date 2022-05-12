Belton (FOX 44) — The Belton Fire Corps wants to help people beat the heat as temperatures rise.

They are offering fans and window air conditioning units for those in need.

The items can be picked up at the Belton Fire Department Station #2, which is located at 420 Sparta Road.

To be eligible for a fan or a/c unit, you must have proof of residency in Belton city limits. That can be in the form of a lease, utility bill, or rent receipt with your name and address on it.

If you want an a/c unit, your home will need to be preinspected and the Belton Fire Corps or Belton Fire Department must install it.

If you have questions, please call the Belton fire Corps office at 254-770-2381.