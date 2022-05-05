BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.

“We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t feel safe. That’s that’s paramount, as is our highest priority at all times,” says Jennifer Bailey, Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

Security has been on the minds of many parents after the death of Joe Ramirez. Caysen Tyler Allison is accused of stabbing him in the chest Tuesday morning.

“All adult presence in the hallway. Refocusing traffic in the high schools so that kids aren’t congregating all at the same time things of that nature,” says Bailey.

Belton High School is working closely with the police department as this is an ongoing investigation.

“We’re cooperating fully with the Belton Police. And yes, we can’t speak about the ongoing investigation, but there will be areas of the school that students are not going to be allowed in,” says Bailey.

The death of Joe Ramirez has the entire community hurting Belton ISD and Region 12 are working on providing resources for staff and students to heal.

“Many wonderful community partners for counseling services outside of school. But we will and we will provide that as long as it’s needed,” says Bailey.

Counseling services will continue to be offered on Friday and in the coming weeks. Grab and go meals will again be offered at BHS on Friday.

Students and families will receive the weekly campus communication from Principal Ben Smith with more information about plans for next week.

The community is holding a fundraiser for Joe Ramirez on May 11th at Puerto de Jalisco in Temple, 2819 W. Adams Ave, Temple, Texas from 6:30 p.m. till closing.

For those who would like to help the family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe. The Parrot Imports in Gatesville will also be raffling a $500 Parrot Gift Certificate, $20 entry. To enter, please send payment via Venmo: @carina-eufracio (last 4 digits 2127) Cashapp: $carinagbrownPayPal: theparrotimports@gmail.com.

T-shirts are also for sale, #BeltonStrong proceeds will go towards the Rios family.

Funeral services for Joe will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Crossroads Church in Belton with Pastor Matt Thrasher officiating. Following services his body will be cremated. His services will be live streamed and recorded on his obituary page at www.crottyfh.com for those who cannot attend.