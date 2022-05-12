BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School student Jose “Joe” Ramirez is being laid to rest.

The funeral services are taking place at the Crossroads Church in Belton on Thursday afternoon. Pastor Matt Thrasher is officiating. Arrangements were done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190. A GoFundMe page was also set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to his obituary, Joe played football and baseball at Belton High School. He is remembered as being outgoing, goofy, and a class clown. He especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family, friends – plus his two dogs, Zeus and Precious.

Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday, May 4. He was the student who was fatally stabbed by 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison – who is charged with Murder and Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

Belton High School classes were canceled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week before resuming on Monday, May 9. The district made the decision after hearing from students, staff, and parents.

In addition, there was also a community balloon release in his memory last week.