BELTON / CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Belton High School students received Texas State Technical College (TSTC) scholarships at the SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference in Corpus Christi!

TSTC gave six $10,000 scholarships to six high school seniors who won medals in selected events. Two of those students are from Belton High School.

Chad Robertson. Nathaniel Hernandez.

Chad Robertson will represent Texas at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in late June in Atlanta. Nathaniel Hernandez placed second, and will not go to Atlanta unless something happens with the first-place winner.

The event was sponsored by TSTC.