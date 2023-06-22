BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has named Belton High School Principal Ben Smith as the Region 12 Principal of the Year.

According to the district, Smith will be formally recognized next summer at the 2024 Summer Workshop in Austin. Smith was awarded Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2015 while at Lake Belton Middle School.

Smith has been in education for 21 years and says, “I am beyond proud of the students and staff

at Belton High School. This award is a direct reflection of their commitment to make BHS the

best it can be and provide exceptional learning experiences for students. I am pleased with the

work our campus is doing to empower each and every student to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities. Being a part of this work has been tremendous for me as the principal.”

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith remarked that “Ben Smith has been a great leader at BHS. This

recognition speaks to his leadership and the culture he has helped develop at BHS. It is

well-deserved, and we are very proud of him.”

Smith was named Belton ISD Executive Director of Campus Leadership-Secondary in May.