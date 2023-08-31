Belton, TX (FOX 44) – For the first time ever, Belton ISD will now have armed security at every campus. The changes are in response to the passage of House Bill 3 — which requires at least one armed officer to be present on every school in a district.

Although, there are exceptions — and due to a lack of qualified personnel — Belton ISD will qualify for one.

“We are going to seek the good cause exception by not being able to staff all of our campuses with the law enforcement previously discussed, ” says BISD assistant superintendent of operations Mike Morgan.

Instead, BISD school leaders have come to an agreement that satisfies the House Bill 3 requirements.

“In addition to our nine current school resource officers, we would ask to add 19 contracted armed security officers,” says Morgan.

It’s a first for the school district, and a commitment to keeping students safe. So, school board members approved a contract with a security firm.

“We feel that ‘Vets Securing America’ would be an outstanding choice to provide armed security officers for the 2023-2024 school year,” Morgan says.

The new security officers will abide by the school district’s emergency response standards and meet the standards required by the state.

“They would have all of the trainings required by house bill three prior to fulfill in that role,” says Morgan.

The decision–effective immediately.

“We will not wait until all 19 positions are filled to implement. We will begin to implement as quickly as we can and have them trained and have them ready to go,” Morgan says.