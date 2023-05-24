BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Belton Independent School District has announced that free breakfasts and lunches will be served during the summer months as part of the USDA summer meals program.

The district says that all children ages one to 18 years old are eligible to receive a meal, even if they are not students.

Meals must be eaten at school, and are available at these sites:

Miller Heights Elementary

1110 Fairway Drive

Belton, TX 76513

May 30-July 28

(Monday-Friday)

Closed: July 3-7

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Southwest Elementary

611 Saunders Street

Belton, TX 76513

May 30-July 28

(Monday-Friday)

Closed: July 3-7

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Belton Early Childhood School

501 East Fourth Avenue

Belton, TX 76513

May 30-July 28

(Monday-Friday)

Closed: July 3-7

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

South Belton Middle School

805 Sagebrush Drive

Belton, TX 76513

May 30-June 30

(Monday-Friday)

Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Chisholm Trail Elementary

1082 S. Wheat Road

Belton, TX 76513

June 5-29

(Monday-Thursday)

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, you can call the district’s Nutrition Services at (254) 215-2186.