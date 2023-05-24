BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Belton Independent School District has announced that free breakfasts and lunches will be served during the summer months as part of the USDA summer meals program.
The district says that all children ages one to 18 years old are eligible to receive a meal, even if they are not students.
Meals must be eaten at school, and are available at these sites:
Miller Heights Elementary
1110 Fairway Drive
Belton, TX 76513
May 30-July 28
(Monday-Friday)
Closed: July 3-7
Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Southwest Elementary
611 Saunders Street
Belton, TX 76513
May 30-July 28
(Monday-Friday)
Closed: July 3-7
Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Belton Early Childhood School
501 East Fourth Avenue
Belton, TX 76513
May 30-July 28
(Monday-Friday)
Closed: July 3-7
Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
South Belton Middle School
805 Sagebrush Drive
Belton, TX 76513
May 30-June 30
(Monday-Friday)
Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.
Chisholm Trail Elementary
1082 S. Wheat Road
Belton, TX 76513
June 5-29
(Monday-Thursday)
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, you can call the district’s Nutrition Services at (254) 215-2186.