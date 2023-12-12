BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District has approved an expenditure of a one-time $500 retention bonus for all regular employees.

The district made this announcement at its Monday night meeting of the Board of Trustees,

where the Board unanimously voted on this.

The meeting was held at the district’s newest campus, James L. Burrell Elementary School, which will open to students on January 4. Incoming students will tour the school for the first time this Thursday.

In addition, the Board of Trustees approved a resolution to accept chaplains as volunteers. The district says it recognizes and appreciates the value of fostering partnerships with faith-based organizations.

The Board of Trustees also unanimously voted to approve a vendor for the construction of

the Belton ISD Agricultural Facility. The district says this new facility will provide a more modern and practical space for hands-on learning in the field of agriculture. The construction of this

state-of-the-art agricultural barn is also being funded by the voter-approved 2022 bond.