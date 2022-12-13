BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options.

The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular meeting on Monday. The new courses approved include – Internetworking Technologies I and II, Practicum in Information Technology, Networking/Lab; Chinese, Sign Language, Advanced Placement Seminar, Advanced Placement Research and General Employability Skills.

The district says trustees also approved expanding Principles of Health Science as a middle school course offering so students can begin the high school health science pathway earlier.