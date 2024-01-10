BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has appointed a new acting superintendent.

Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden, Ph.D., was appointed to the role at a Special Meeting on Tuesday. The district says Dr. Golden has over 30 years of experience in education, and has served as an assistant superintendent in Georgetown ISD – in addition to both assistant and deputy superintendent of Leander ISD before joining Belton ISD.

Dr. Golden earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University, her Master’s of Education at Texas State University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Also at the Special Meeting, the Belton ISD Board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Matt Smith, effective January 19. Dr. Smith was named superintendent of Arlington ISD.