BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Another construction project funded by the May 2022 bond is underway within the Belton Independent School District.

The district says that administrators, students and community members gathered Thursday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at Hubbard Branch Elementary – which is the district’s 13th elementary campus.

The school is located at 1651 O.T. Tyler Drive, in the Hubbard Branch subdivision. It will help alleviate overcrowding in the southern part of the district – as enrollment is projected to continue to see rapid annual growth. The district is designated as a fast-growth school district by the Fast Growth School Coalition. The 111,613-square-foot school will have the capacity for about 800 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Voters approved a $173,825,000 bond last May to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety and technology. Hubbard Branch, the second of two elementary schools being built with the funds, is estimated to include a total project cost of $43,567,482. Burrell Elementary is currently under construction in the northern part of the district.