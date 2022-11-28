BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events.

The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.

The Family Pass is available to buy at the Belton ISD Athletic Complex, located at 624 Tiger Drive in Belton, or at the Administration Building, located at 400 N. Wall Street in Belton, during regular business hours — Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., or Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At the Administration Building, fans can also now purchase single tickets to high school games with cash. Cash is not accepted at the gates of high school games.

The district says fans can also still purchase tickets online at https://beltontigerathletics.com/ or https://lbhsbroncos.com.