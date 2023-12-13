BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Students and staff across the Belton Independent School District community are making an impact by providing gifts to those in need.

Project HEARTBEAT and Belton ISD Athletics are among those participating in various gift donation drives. They are demonstrating that the true essence of the holiday season lies in selflessness and kindness.

Project HEARTBEAT is the district’s program which supports students experiencing homelessness, which hosted Angel’s HEARTBEAT. This Christmas project benefits the 220 students in the district’s Project HEARTBEAT system. This is the seventh year of the program. The district says Project HEARTBEAT had many generous donors from within the district, as well as from local civic organizations and businesses.

In addition, Belton ISD Athletics hosted its annual toy drive to donate gifts to CASA of Bell and

Coryell Counties. The district says Belton ISD Athletics played a crucial role in ensuring more than 300 students from the organization had a merry Christmas this year.