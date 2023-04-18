BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Facility projects within the Belton Independent School District are taking another step forward.

The district says its Board of Trustees approved guaranteed maximum prices for the first phases of renovations and additions. for facility projects funded by a May 2022 bond. Three projects are underway to address growth and facilities across the district – an addition to Southwest Elementary, a Fine Arts expansion at Lake Belton Middle School and additions and renovations at Belton High School.

At Monday’s meeting, Belton ISD trustees approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $1,085,116 for site work and utility prep for the addition at Southwest. The Board will consider two additional GMPs for additional work on the project in May and June.

Trustees also approved a GMP of $3,552,863 for site work and long-lead items for the Fine Arts expansion at Lake Belton Middle School. A final GMP for all remaining work will be considered in May.

For the additions and renovations at Belton High School, trustees approved a GMP of $12,423,229 for site work and long-lead items. A final GMP for all remaining work will be considered in May.

The district says it currently has about 13,300 students – but five-year enrollment projections have the district headed toward 15,580 students. Ten-year projections could top 17,330.