BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a Job Fair for all positions this Monday at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Those interested in pursuing a career in Belton ISD, or just want to learn more about the district, are invited to attend.

The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

Hiring managers from each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair, along with several auxiliary departments.