BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a job fair for all positions this Saturday. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at South Belton Middle School, located at 805 Sagebrush. Those interested in pursuing a career or just learning more about the district are invited to attend.

The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff – as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair, along with several auxiliary departments. Registering for the event at https://forms.gle/r4Bzkv6vwjXtFFxdA is recommended, but not required.