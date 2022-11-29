BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday at Chisholm Trail Elementary, located at 1082 S. Wheat Road. Open positions include classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff – as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

For an up-to-date list of openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.” Potential candidates are encouraged to start the application process now.

Hiring managers will be represented at the fair, along with several auxiliary departments.