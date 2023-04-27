BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a job fair this Friday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at its Support Services Center – located at 1220 Huey Drive. Interviews will be conducted on-site for custodians, bus drivers, mechanics, crossing guards, route supervisors, facilities technicians, painters and nutrition services staff. The district says it is offering medical and dental insurance, time off on holidays and weekends, free life insurance and a retirement plan.

For an up-to-date list of all openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.” Potential candidates are encouraged to start the application process now.