BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district is hosting a job fair this Friday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Support Services Center – located at 1220 Huey Drive. Interviews will be conducted on-site for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers and nutrition services staff.

The district says it offers medical and dental insurance, time off on holidays and weekends, free life insurance and a retirement plan. For an up-to-date list of all openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”