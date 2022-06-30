BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District employees will see an increase in their pay for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to a compensation plan approved by the Board of Trustees.

The plan includes an average four percent increase for all teachers. The new starting salary for a beginning teacher will be $53,500. All other professional staff will receive a four percent increase while paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a six percent increase. Administrators will receive a two percent increase. All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range.

The minimum pay for school nutrition workers and custodians will also increase, from $9.95 to $11 an hour, and beginner bus driver pay will increase from $13.93 to $17 an hour.

The Board also approved extending the salary schedule for teachers from 24 years to 30 years to recognize longevity in the profession.

The compensation plan was approved at the Board meeting on June 20.