BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.

The application is available online at www.schoollunchapp.com. Breakfasts and lunches are provided daily during the school year on the district’s 18 campuses. Menus, pricing and payment options are available at www.bisd.net/nutrition.