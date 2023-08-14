Lake Belton High School English Teacher Kate Kelly was named the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year! (Courtesy: Belton ISD)

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton Independent School District teacher got quite the surprise on Monday!

The district announced that Lake Belton High School English Teacher Kate Kelly was named the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year. During the 2023-2024 Convocation, Kelly was surprised with the announcement among 2,200 colleagues.

The district says that the 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee of teacher peers. Kelly was chosen out of 77 school districts across a twelve-county education area.

Belton ISD Superintendent Matthew Smith says Kelly is “an exceptional teacher that is well respected by the students, staff, and families of Lake Belton High School.”

The district says that Kelly was announced as Belton ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in June, and is now eligible to apply for state-level Texas Teacher of the Year.