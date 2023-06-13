BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the compensation plan for its 2023-24 school year at their June 12 meeting.

In the updated plan, all district teachers will receive a $1,200 increase – which averages to a two percent increase. Professional staff and administrators will see a two percent increase based on the midpoint.

The district says that paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive an additional dollar per hour, which ranges from a three to nine percent increase.