BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District is preparing to break ground on its 13th elementary school.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at 1651 OT Tyler Drive. The district says that Hubbard Branch is the second new elementary school being built with the May 2022 bond. The new school will have the capacity for about 800 students.

District Board of Trustees President Jeff Norwood and Superintendent Matt Smith will be in attendance – in addition to several community leaders.

Voters approved a $173,825,000 bond program in May 2022. The district says the program has addressed growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety.