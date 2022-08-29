BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belton Independent School District’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school will be taking place this Thursday.

The district said on Monday that the school is currently called “Elementary #12”. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple. Belton ISD Board of Trustees President Jeff Norwood and Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith will both be in attendance – as well as various community leaders.

This comes after voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program in May to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the first of two elementary schools being built with the bond funds.

Belton ISD says it grew by 780 students last school year. In March, demographers told the Board of Trustees to expect the same growth this fall. Elementary #12 will have capacity for about 800 students.