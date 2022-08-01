Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night.

Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Investigating officers discovered the shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance involving the victim and his father. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The elder Durrett was arrested and transported to the Bell County Jail later as the on scene investigation was complete. He remained in the jail Monday on the second-degree felony charge. As of Monday afternoon, his bond had not been set.