AUSTIN / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed two men to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission – one of them is from Belton.

The Office of the Governor says the Commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. The Commission also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Michael Bob Starr, of Abilene, is retired from the United States Air Force after serving for 23 years. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Starr was the executive director of Global Samaritan Resources until his full retirement in 2021.

Starr also serves as the founder, director, and head coach of Abilene Sport Fencing and as an executive committee member of the Abilene Regional Growth Alliance. Starr received a Bachelor of Economics from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master of Business and Government Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a Master of Art and Science from Air University.

Todd Fox, of Belton, is president of First Heroes National Bank. He served in the United States Army for 24 years, retiring as chief of staff, III corps in 2018. Fox received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College, a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the United States Army War College.