Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Belton man has been indicted on murder charges in the November 2022 death of his own mother.

Jasper L. James has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond since his arrest in December – after the body of Jennifer James was found hidden underneath a Belton home.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that on December 1, 2022, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of West 13th Street in Belton on a welfare check. This was after the victim’s niece called to say the victim’s employer said she had not come to work, and had not called to let them know – something that was out of the ordinary for her.

The affidavit quoted the niece as saying Jennifer James lived with her son, and said there had been violence and threats against her aunt in the past. Police were previously called to the home.

When officers arrived, Jasper answered the door and told them he had not seen his mother since the previous morning and did not know where she was. When the niece told officers she spoke with the woman the night before and she was at the house, police asked for permission to look in the house – but the son denied permission.

The affidavit stated he did allow the niece inside, who later told police she noticed a couch was removed from the living room – with the son telling her he had moved it to the garage. The niece told officers when she looked, there appeared to be blood on it – and that the woman’s wallet and keys were in the house and her car was outside.

The affidavit stated that officers then searched the property to determine if the missing woman was still there, and perhaps in need of medical assistance. When they removed an access panel to a crawlspace under the house, officers observed what appeared to be a dead person.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and positively identified the body as being that of Jennifer James. She had what appeared to be stab wounds to her face and neck.

The affidavit stated officers interviewed neighbors who said they saw Jasper James moving the couch from the residence into the garage the previous day – with one of them reporting he appeared agitated and angry, and had bleeding scratches on his face.