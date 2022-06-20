Nolanville, Tx (FOX44) – 64-year-old Belton man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle pulling out onto a highway just outside Nolanville.

Stephen Dwayne Erwin of Belton was pronounced dead at the scene on FM 439 just under a mile east of Nolanville.

The Department of Public Safety reports that Erwin was the operator of a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going west on FM 439 when the driver of a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner SUV was making a left turn out of a private drive near Chalk Lane onto the highway.

The SUV was driven into the path of the motorcycle which struck it.

The 29-year-old driver of the Toyota of Temple was not injured.

The investigation remained open Monday.