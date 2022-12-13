BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak.

TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.

Mayor Carpenter joins Fort Hood Garrison Commander Chad Foster, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis in the call to end daily deaths on Texas roads. Pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15 percent in Texas in 2021. The state saw 5,366 traffic crashes involving

pedestrians, resulting in 841 fatalities and 1,470 serious injuries.

TxDOT has also issued the following tips for drivers:

• Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

For people walking:

• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.