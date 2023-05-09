BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter has decided to step down.

The City says Tuesday is Carpenter’s final day serving as mayor, and that he plans to continue to serve out his term on the City Council. Carpenter looks to spend more time with his family.

The City says Carpenter has modeled dignity and kindness during his tenure, and that Belton has benefited from his leadership. One of the final things he did in office was turn the valve on at the new water tank in North Belton.

An announcement about Carpenter’s replacement will come on Tuesday night after he or she is appointed by the City Council.