BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed due to lack of evidence to charge the person of interest.

The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.

The department said the case is now closed. There has not been enough evidence to charge the person of interest, who died earlier this year. It was previously determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Jeremy Seiter was the prime suspect, but denied killing Hill. After Seiter died earlier this year, investigators learned that while he was alive, he had independently told multiple people close to him that he was responsible for the death of Hill. This corroborated the other evidence that the investigation had produced.

Police suspect he killed Hill over prescription drugs.

Investigators say that while they cannot charge Seiter with murder after his death, they hope Wednesday’s release of information will bring Hill’s family some comfort and a sense of closure.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.