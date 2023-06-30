BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Belton Police Department is responding to a fatal crash.

The department said on Friday afternoon that E. 6th Avenue at FM-93, between Taylor’s Valley and Hubbard, will be closed in both directions until 5 p.m. Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

City of Belton Director of Communications Paul Romer tells FOX 44 News this was a two-vehicle accident. Romer says it looks like one of the drivers tried to make a u-turn and was t-boned. The crash occurred near the sewer plant.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.