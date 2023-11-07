BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks in order to deter the significant rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

The department says in the past four months, 13 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Belton, and 19 have been broken into. If you are a owner of any of these two vehicles, the department recommends that you take extra safety precautions.

You can visit the Belton Police Department at 711 E 2nd Avenue and pick up a free steering wheel lock while supplies last.