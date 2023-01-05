BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Belton Police Department is looking for ways to combat crime digitally.

In an effort to streamline a faster response to crimes in neighborhoods and surrounding communities, the Belton Police Department is asking the public to partner with them by sharing your video camera footage to assist in detecting and apprehending criminals. Hoping to prevent crimes like burglaries and ones that happen at night.

“Every year we have to identify the new suspects and every year we need the video. So as we update these camera lists and the owners of the cameras, people move away. There’s new subdivisions. Once we get the contact info for the owners, it’s a lot faster for us to be able to identify these suspects and get video out to the public,” shares Belton PD Patrol Sergeant Richad Spurgeon.

You can register devices like ring cameras or security cameras capturing the general public such as: sidewalks, streets, and parking lots.

If there is a crime committed in your area, the Police Department will contact you to view footage related to the incident on a permission basis.

Courtesy of Belton PD

There is no fee to participate in this program.

And for those who have privacy concerns, Belton PD Sergeant Richard Spurgeon offers some reassurances.

“So we don’t get your log in information. We don’t know who your camera providers are. All we do is call you and say, I know that you have a camera that faces this intersection because you told us you do. Can you check your video between 5 and 6 p.m., last night to see if you got these suspects passing in front of your house?”

Once you sign up and register with the Police Department, you will receive a video partner yard sign as an extra crime deterrent measure.

Helping both you and your neighbors live in a safer environment.