Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Belton has a new Chief of Police. The Belton City Council confirmed Larry Berg as the replacement for Gene Ellis, who is retiring from the position of Police Chief and Assistant City Manager.

Berg will serve as the new police chief starting Feb. 2, 2024. He has served as the city’s Deputy Chief for the last seven years and has been with the police department for a total of 27 years.

Berg got his start in law enforcement in Belton in 1996 as a dispatcher, and has been a patrol officer, investigator, and leader in several roles. He is a graduate of the Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas and of the FBI National Academy.

With Gene Ellis’s retirement, the roles of Assistant City Manager and Police Chief will separate. Belton’s search for a new Assistant City Manager is now just in the early stages.