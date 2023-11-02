Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Belton announced Thursday afternoon that it will be able to hire three new police officers thanks to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) notified the city that it is the recipient of a $375,000 grant to pay the salaries of three new officers.

33 Texas cities received grants this week, but Belton is the only police department in the region to be awarded one.

The grant will be paid out over the next few years, at $125,000 a year. Belton is required to contribute $346,380 toward salaries and benefits for the three new positions.

The new positions will bring the Belton Police Department up to 46 sworn personnel. New officers are paid $61,460 annually.

If you are interested in applying to be a police officer, you can apply here. The current application period closes at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2023. A written civil service exam is scheduled for 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.