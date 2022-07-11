BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton residents are being asked to adjust their irrigation schedules to help balance out demand and to avoid potential losses in water pressure during times of peak usage.

To help with this concern, residents are being asked to adjust irrigation schedules to match Stage 1 Drought Restrictions – which limits irrigation to two days a week with watering days based on whether an address ends in an odd or even number:

Irrigate only between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number



With high temperatures over the past few weeks, water consumption has reached record levels in Belton. Three times in the past week alone, the City has distributed more than 6 million gallons of water a day, and it anticipates reaching this level again.

Prior to this year, the City exceeded the 6 million gallon mark only twice.

“If we can get residents to balance out when they irrigate, it will reduce strain on the system during peak periods,” Public Works Director Matt Bates said.

In particular, Monday mornings from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m., have emerged as a period of peak usage – where the early morning draw on the tank is so large and sustained that some customers have experienced reduced water pressure during the morning hours.

“There is a real benefit for residents who adjust their water schedule,” Bates said. “By doing so they can avoid potential loss in water pressure for themselves and their neighbors, since demand is likely to remain high throughout the summer.”

In particular, residents in newly-constructed homes are urged to check and adjust their water schedules as contractors routinely set irrigation schedules for three days a week.

The City is also doing its part to help balance demand. It has adjusted the irrigation schedule for its parks from early morning to late evening – when there is less overall demand.

In addition to residential customers, the City is communicating with its large volume water users about adjustments in irrigation schedules to help balance usage.

Belton receives its water from Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 – which has initiated Stage 1 drought restrictions.

Construction is underway on a 1-million-gallon water tower in North Belton – which is expected to bring additional stability and balance to City of Belton water infrastructure.