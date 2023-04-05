BELTON, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Belton Early Childhood School opened its doors to prospective parents and guardians to view a different type of learning experience.

BECS is a premiere Pre-K campus that is currently home to over 500 pre-kindergarten students – and hopefully for the Burris family, a home for their son Britain.

“Just seeing him in that environment and playing with other kids, and even just responding to the teachers. Like, he was asking the teachers questions, they were talking to him. And so, that was…..it was very reassuring that he’ll be in a good environment. He’ll be happy,” said mother Chelsea Burris.

With the current climate of education discourse, faculty and staff at BECS understand the importance of evolving as a district. The campus offers an innovative approach to learning that is experience based, student centered, and engaging.

“We have really revamped our learning environment. We don’t believe that kids need to sit in tables and chairs doing worksheets. We don’t think that’s age appropriate. We want kids to learn and explore,” shared BECS Principal Sheila Surovik.

She continues, “Our kids are not in the same classroom all year long. They rotate into different experience rooms every two to three weeks. So it keeps the learning fresh.”

This is the school’s second year implementing play-based learning, allowing teachers to offer a variety of age-appropriate skills. Foundational traits like building emotional intelligence, new vocabulary, aiding motor skills and role-playing opportunities all come into play. It’s a curriculum that many of us never experienced.

“How we grew up, we were at a desk. Sitting down. Everybody, you know, in line. You know, teaching ABCs. But they’re…..they’re doing that as well, but with the activities,” shares father London Burris.

When FOX 44 News asked their son Britain Burris about his favorite part today: “Playing!”

Enrollment for the Belton Early Childhood School will open on April 12. For more information on enrollment or about the Belton Independent School District, you can visit here and here.