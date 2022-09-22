BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!

Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!

The festival begins with a kickoff party on Friday – featuring the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., followed by The Damn Torpedoes (a Tom Petty Tribute Band), from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the Festival will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with more blues music, food and brews! The Food Truck Competition involves bacon-inspired dishes using ten pounds of bacon per team – which is donated by Belton’s H-E-B plus! This will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The musical performances of Saturday will be W.C. Clark, known as “The Godfather of Austin Blues”, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Blue Louie Band will perform from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band known as “The Texas Flood Band” will perform from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.