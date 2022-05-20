KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his People of Texas Campaign with a return to Killeen for a town hall focused on delivering for veterans.

The “People of Texas” Town Hall will take place this Monday at noon at the VFW Post 9191, located at 3307 Zephyr Road. This meeting is open to the public.

During the town hall meeting, O’Rourke will talk about his vision for creating a Texas which fully serves veterans. As a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, O’Rourke worked with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to expand access to health care for veterans. He also helped increase staffing at the El Paso Veterans Affairs – decreasing appointment wait times for veterans.

The People of Texas Campaign has been taking O’Rourke back to every part of Texas since March. In the two months since O’Rourke won the Democratic primary, he has held more than 30 events focused on jobs, public education, and health care. Each event has been geared towards how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around the popular things Texans want to accomplish together.