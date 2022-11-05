Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night.

Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway.

They determined a white Lincoln MKZ was going north on Florence Road as Joiner rode his bike in the opposite direction on the northbound shoulder. Officers say Joiner suddenly entered the roadway right in front of the car.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Joiner dead at 8:22 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time.