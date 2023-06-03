BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – After 3 years, BLORA Beach is finally open, and the community of Bell County came out today to catch some rays.

Families enjoyed swimming, laying out and paddle boarding. The event featured an inflatable zip line and food trucks. The main goal of reopening the beach is to bring the community outside for recreation time on the weekends. Especially with military families in mind.

The new beach is a swim at your own risk waterway.

Outdoor recreation chief for Fort Cavazos explains why, “lifeguards are hard to find. So that’s why we made this into more of a it’s a swim at your own risk. But also if you also look at the state parks, your national parks and any type of lake is anywhere around. I don’t know if there’s anyone that’s actually got lifeguards actually on their beach.”

Over the next year, improvements will continue to be made to BLORA Beach.

“We’re excited about what we can do with Laura as we work in the future. On enhancing flora and bringing back the life that it used to be years ago,” says Kenney.