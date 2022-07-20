TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you live in the City of Temple and your family needs assistance with school supplies, the Temple Police Blue Santa program is here to help!

The program is providing Blue Santa Back-to-School backpacks filled with essentials required by the Temple and Belton Independent School Districts. There is still time to submit an application for a free backpack for your child.

You can fill out an application here. The deadline is July 29.

Only one application can be completed per household. This completed application can be mailed, dropped off or emailed to atronecker@templetx.gov, or at the Temple Police Department located at 209 E. Avenue A, Temple, TX, 76501.

The Blue Santa program serves children in preschool through twelfth grade who are still residing at home. If you have Blue Santa Back-to-School questions, you can call 254-298-5553. You will receive a postcard in the mail with the time and date of pick-up if your application is approved.