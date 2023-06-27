BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Tactical Marine Unit Boat dedication will be held in honor of a fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper.

Texas DPS will be hosting the dedication at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Temple Lake Park, located at 14190 FM-2305 in Belton. The event will be held in honor of Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper.

Trooper Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple, when his patrol car was struck from behind. DPS says he was commissioned as a Trooper in January 1983, and he was stationed in Temple.

Trooper Nipper is survived by his wife and three children. He was the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.