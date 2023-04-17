Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will officially mark Bob Gray Day at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.

A ceremony will be taking place at 10 a.m., which will honor the Killeen High School graduate. Gray was among the Dolittle Raiders participating in the historic bombing of Tokyo in the early days of World War II.

An official proclamation will be presented to a descendant family member of Gray during the ceremony.

Captain Robert “Bob” Gray was a native of Killeen who was chosen by Lt. Col. Jimmie Doolittle to fly in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo which took place on April 18, 1942. He was selected along with 80 other pilots and was successful in the mission – but died six months later in the China-Burma Campaign. Gray received his wings in 1941 when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, and quickly became a top B-25 pilot.

The City says that Gray’s legacy continues to be honored with Gray Street in downtown Killeen, the Robert Gray Army Airfield on Fort Hood and a historic display and bronze statue at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Gray was portrayed by Robert Mitchum in the motion picture “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo.”